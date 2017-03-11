Dr. Lorenzo Lorente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Lorente, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Lorente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with West Virginia University Hospitals
Dr. Lorente works at
Locations
Naba Neurology17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 303, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lorento saved my life. Plain and simple. I was 2000, I was 16 and had papelidemia. Without his quick action I wouldn't have seen my 17th birthday. Thank you.
About Dr. Lorenzo Lorente, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1578542718
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorente has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorente accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorente works at
Dr. Lorente speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorente. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.