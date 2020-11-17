See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital/Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Gamez works at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Riverhead, NY, West Babylon, NY and Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island
    6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 698-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island
    500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead
    74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    St. Charles Orthopedics - West Babylon
    60 Fleets Point Dr Ste 1, West Babylon, NY 11704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue
    55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Dr. Gamez is a very special doctor. He is so gentle and kind with an extremely warm manner. He is very gifted, so intelligent and possesses a wealth of knowledge and wisdom. He really listened carefully and intently to all my concerns. One of the great qualities a physician can possess is compassion and attentiveness and Dr. Gamez exhibits those rare qualities and more. He wants to help in any way he can and he gives his patients the highest quality care and makes one feel valued. He has great empathy which is such an important quality in a true healer. I have a complex case and Dr. Gamez took the time to understand all facets and to provide me with the best possible path to a full recovery. I have been to many doctors but he is in a class of his own. Anyone who has the good fortune to be helped by him is extremely lucky.
    Pamela — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386823581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Memorial Hospital/Mercy Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

