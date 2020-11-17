Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital/Mercy Medical Center
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 698-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Charles Orthopedics - West Babylon60 Fleets Point Dr Ste 1, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Dr. Gamez is a very special doctor. He is so gentle and kind with an extremely warm manner. He is very gifted, so intelligent and possesses a wealth of knowledge and wisdom. He really listened carefully and intently to all my concerns. One of the great qualities a physician can possess is compassion and attentiveness and Dr. Gamez exhibits those rare qualities and more. He wants to help in any way he can and he gives his patients the highest quality care and makes one feel valued. He has great empathy which is such an important quality in a true healer. I have a complex case and Dr. Gamez took the time to understand all facets and to provide me with the best possible path to a full recovery. I have been to many doctors but he is in a class of his own. Anyone who has the good fortune to be helped by him is extremely lucky.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386823581
- Union Memorial Hospital/Mercy Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
