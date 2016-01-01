Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Gallon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Gallon works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Infection, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.