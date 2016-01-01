Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Fitzig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Fitzig works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.