Dr. Lorenzo Fitzig, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lorenzo Fitzig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Fitzig works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills
    9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lorenzo Fitzig, MD

    Cardiology
    44 years of experience
    English, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    Male
    1073519856
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
    Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
    Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorenzo Fitzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzig works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fitzig’s profile.

    Dr. Fitzig has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fitzig speaks Italian, Romanian and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

