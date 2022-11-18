Dr. Digiorgio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo Digiorgio, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Digiorgio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Digiorgio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center3801 S Kanner Hwy Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-4834
-
2
Gastroenterology - Tradition Healthpark Two10080 SW Innovation Way Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 419-4834
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 287-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Digiorgio?
From start to finish Dr. Digiorgio is a true professional. I had kidney stones and I had 2 surgeries and a stent removal. I have never met a kinder, more knowledgeable, Doctor! I was truly blessed to have Dr. Lorenzo Digiorgio help me through this difficult time in my life. I thank him and his staff… True Professional’s!!!
About Dr. Lorenzo Digiorgio, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679918635
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digiorgio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiorgio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiorgio works at
Dr. Digiorgio has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digiorgio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiorgio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiorgio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiorgio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiorgio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.