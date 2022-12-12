Dr. Lorenzo Cervantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Cervantes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Cervantes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Cervantes works at
Locations
Connecticut Eye Specialists4 Corporate Dr Ste 380, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 926-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was waiting many years to have the Lasik procedure, and am absolutely thrilled that I finally had it done with Dr. Cervantes. When I was ready to see a doctor for a consultation, Dr. Cervantes was recommended by another ophthalmologist. He came highly praised as the expert in the field to see. At my first consultation, the process was thoroughly discussed with me, all questions answered with patience and I never felt that I was being rushed out the door. On top of everything, Dr. Cervantes and his coordinator were incredibly accommodating and tried hard to try to get my procedure scheduled to help my timeline and what I needed. Apart from my great outcome, this was the best part of my experience, and I am very grateful they helped me the way they did. The procedure was fast and smooth, with everyone in the operating room walking me through every step and let me know what was coming up so that I felt comfortable. Ultimately it took 8 seconds per eye and the results have been amazing.
About Dr. Lorenzo Cervantes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962615922
Education & Certifications
- Upmc Eye and Ear Institute
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Binghamton University
