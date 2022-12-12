Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Cervantes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Cervantes works at Connecticut Eye Specialists in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.