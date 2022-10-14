Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Aragon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Aragon works at Texas Tech Family Medicine Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.