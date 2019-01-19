Overview

Dr. Lorenz Iannarone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Iannarone works at Holy Redeemer Surgical Assocs in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.