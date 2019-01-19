Dr. Lorenz Iannarone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannarone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenz Iannarone, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenz Iannarone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Locations
Temple Neurosurgeons At Holy Redeemer1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 154, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-3145
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 947-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgeon by far, anywhere. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Iannorone through an emergency and I am thankful I did. He is simply the best!
About Dr. Lorenz Iannarone, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1942316989
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannarone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannarone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannarone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannarone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannarone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannarone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannarone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.