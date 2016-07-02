Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorene Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorene Ng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Group of Honolulu Llp1319 Punahou St Ste 1100, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 955-7845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ng?
I have two daughters that have been going to Dr. NG since birth. Dr. NG is very personable and friendly. She is attentive and caring and listens to any questions and concerns that we may have and is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. NG and her awesome staff!
About Dr. Lorene Ng, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1356449482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.