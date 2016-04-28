Overview

Dr. Lorene Eckberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Eckberg works at Advocate Medical Group in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.