Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Dreisbach works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SHMG OB/GYN - Beltline
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive
    3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366962664
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreisbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dreisbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dreisbach works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dreisbach’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreisbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreisbach.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreisbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreisbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

