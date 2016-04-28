Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorency Fernando, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorency Fernando, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chantilly, VA.
Locations
County of Fairfax14150 Parkeast Cir Ste 200, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 968-4000
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, knowledgable and patient.
About Dr. Lorency Fernando, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1740332519
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.