Dr. Lorena Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorena Wright, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lorena Wright, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French and Spanish
- 1053573162
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.