Dr. Lorena Popp, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lorena Popp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Popp works at Tysons Internal Medicine & Wellness Center in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lorena Popp Mdpc
    2106 Gallows Rd Unit C, Vienna, VA 22182 (703) 992-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr. Popp is the best! Extremely knowledgeable. I always get compliments on my face and skin. She is a definitely a miracle worker and her new Genius treatment is amazing. I am in my early 70s; no one guesses my age.
    Christine Mason — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Lorena Popp, MD

    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Hamot Med Center
    Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin
