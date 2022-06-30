Dr. Zech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loren Zech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loren Zech, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Zech works at
Locations
Shaw Sheftel Dermatology Llp1595 E River Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 293-5757
Gary L Henderson MD1775 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 116, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 293-5757
HealthySkin Dermatology18855 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 293-5757
Tamra Whiteley-myers MD PC5190 E Farness Dr Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 293-5757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Zech for many years for routine dermatology care. He is very knowledgeable, easy-going, provides useful, low-cost ideas for protecting your skin from sun damage, and seems to genuinely enjoy answering questions and teaching about skin issues. I highly recommend him! The 1 star reviews on her don't square at all with my experience of him, and I've been seeing him for years.
About Dr. Loren Zech, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619293891
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zech accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zech has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zech.
