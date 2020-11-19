Dr. Loren Vorlicky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorlicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Vorlicky, MD
Overview
Dr. Loren Vorlicky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Marquette School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 520-7870
3
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (952) 456-7777
4
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7470
5
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vorlicky replaced my knee and I could not be happier with the result. I ave recommended him to others who have also had amazing results. Dr. Vorlicky is focused on making life better for his patients. He is thorough, kind, empathetic and made a huge difference in my ability to enjoy life!
About Dr. Loren Vorlicky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1831205616
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Center
- Usn Hospital
- Usn Hospital
- Marquette School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
