Overview

Dr. Loren Vorlicky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Marquette School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vorlicky works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.