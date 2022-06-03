Overview

Dr. Loren Vesselle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Vesselle works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

