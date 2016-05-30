Overview

Dr. Loren Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Smith works at Topeka Pathology Group in Topeka, KS with other offices in Waterloo, IA and Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.