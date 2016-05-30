Dr. Loren Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Loren Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Locations
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-6041Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Jane C. Stormont Women's Center823 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-0082
Covenant Clinic3410 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 272-3835
Wk. Urology At Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 650, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3787
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to see Dr. Smith after a visit to the ER with a kidney stone. Dr. Smith's medical care is equal to his personality - both of which are awesome! His is a very caring doctor. I recommend him to everyone that ask.
About Dr. Loren Smith, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194792572
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- United States Naval Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.