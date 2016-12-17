Overview

Dr. Loren McCoy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. McCoy works at Avalon Medical Center in Muscle Shoals, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.