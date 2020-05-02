Overview

Dr. Loren Kane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kane works at Center for the Healing Arts in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.