Dr. Loren Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Loren Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Monument Health Spearfish Clinic1445 North Ave, Spearfish, SD 57783 Directions (605) 644-4170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit. Dr Jones very kind and caring.
About Dr. Loren Jones, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Serivces Health Education Consortium Adolescent Medicine Fellowship
- Wilford Hall AF MC
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- US Air Force Academy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
