Dr. Loren Jones, MD

Urology
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loren Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine|Southern Illinois University School of Medicine - Carbondale and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Team - Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3836
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Urology Austin - Round Rock
    15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Retrieval (Via Electroejaculation) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Loren Jones is the absolute best there is at what he does. I give him full credit for performing an emergency PCNL to save my life during the peak of covid in 2020. He also performed a bilateral ureteroscopy and made the experiences as easy and as comfortable as possible for me. When you're in a vulnerable position, being taken care of by a competent, kind, detail-oriented and experienced medical team is paramount. Years later, despite my best efforts, I couldn't find a urologist that I could trust in FL to remove some large stones. So, I booked a flight to TX. Dr. Jones and his team bent over backwards to make everything happen as seamlessly as possible. I can't stress how incredibly easy everyone is to work with and the quality of care really is 2nd to none. Experience, intelligence, high ethics and always keeping up with the latest medical advancements - Dr. Jones checks every box. Rest assured, you are definitely in the best hands with him and his team at Urology Austin.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Loren Jones, MD
    About Dr. Loren Jones, MD

    • Urology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235392911
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine|Southern Illinois University School of Medicine - Carbondale
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loren Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

