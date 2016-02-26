Overview

Dr. Loren Godfrey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Godfrey works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.