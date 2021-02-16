Dr. Loren Funt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Funt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loren Funt, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 607 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 440-0270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt thorough excellent care
About Dr. Loren Funt, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1891757019
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funt has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Funt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.