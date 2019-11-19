Dr. Loren Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Loren Frankel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Womens Health1300 Hospital Dr Ste 380, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-2206
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Dr. Frankel and her staff are experienced, knowledgeable, personable and helpful. I feel so fortunate to have found them. And, as well, they keep to their schedule and my appointments have always been timely and efficient, and I have total trust and confidence in them.
About Dr. Loren Frankel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1588622690
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.