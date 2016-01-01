Overview

Dr. Loren Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.