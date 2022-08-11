Dr. Loren Bartels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Bartels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loren Bartels, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bartels works at
Locations
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center5 Tampa General Cir Ste 610, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 315-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Love Dr. Bartels! He is extremely patient, kind and knowledgeable. He explains everything to you and I have never felt rushed. He saved my hearing with a cochlear implant and hearing aid. The best of the best! You may have to wait for him but he is worth the wait, they also have seen me the same day I had sudden hearing loss and treated me that day.
About Dr. Loren Bartels, MD
- Neurotology
- 48 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic/institute
- Geisinger Medical Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
