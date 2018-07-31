Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic & Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center LLC530 N 108th Pl Ste 200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Golden Rule
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
I had the most AMAZING experience with Dr. Kramer!! I started out seeing her for nonsurgical filler treatments. She did such an amazing job with the filler, I knew I could trust her with a surgical procedure I had been thinking about for a long time When I saw her before and after photos for tummy lipo, my mind was blow and I was so ready!! Dr. Kramer gave me the flat tummy I never thought I would ever be able to have, and I feel the best I have EVER felt!. She changed my life, and she will cha
About Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518044270
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Clarion Hospital
- Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
- Med Coll of WI
- U Wisc Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.