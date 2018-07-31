Overview

Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Kramer works at Aesthetic & Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center, LLC in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

