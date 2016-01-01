Dr. Oka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loreli Oka, MD
Overview
Dr. Loreli Oka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Dr. Oka works at
Locations
Straub Clinic75-240 Nani Kailua Dr Ste 6B, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-9744
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Loreli Oka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922112648
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oka works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oka.
