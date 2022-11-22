See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Lorelei McCloskey, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Lorelei McCloskey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. McCloskey works at Colorado Clincs for Foot and Ankle in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stapleton Office
    2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 201, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1336429026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorelei McCloskey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCloskey works at Colorado Clincs for Foot and Ankle in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. McCloskey’s profile.

    Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCloskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCloskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

