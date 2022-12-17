Overview

Dr. Loree Cordova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Cordova works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Lawrence in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.