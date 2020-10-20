See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD

Hematology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Weiselberg works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 20, 2020
    I loved Dr. Weiselberg. My heart is broken that she is leaving NSUH not that she wanted to. She is the kindest doctor and never leaves a stone unturned. She cares for her patients. Northwell has big shoes to fill. She is one of a kind.
    Audrey — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043337165
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital|Stamford Hosp
    Internship
    • Stamford Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiselberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiselberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiselberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiselberg works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiselberg’s profile.

    Dr. Weiselberg has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiselberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiselberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiselberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiselberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiselberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

