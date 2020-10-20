Overview

Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weiselberg works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.