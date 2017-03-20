Dr. Lora Shahine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Shahine, MD
Dr. Lora Shahine, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Pacific Northwest Fertility1101 Madison St Ste 1050, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 515-0000
- Swedish First Hill Campus
We went through infertility treatment in two countries with multiple doctors before moving to the United States. It was finally with Dr. Shahine when our journey resulted in a successful pregnancy only after our first transfer with her! In addition to providing sound professional advice, she is very supportive and nice in person. Five stars, highly recommended.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Georgetown University
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
