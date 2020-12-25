Overview

Dr. Lora Pound, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Pound works at Grandview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.