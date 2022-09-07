Dr. Lora Melman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Melman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lora Melman, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Medicine St. Louis, Missouri-Md|Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (314) 936-5621Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Brunswick Office192 Summerhill Rd Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 497-2778
Edison Office2 State Route 27 # 311, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 497-2784
Marlboro Office479 County Road 520 Ste B101 Bldg B, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 497-2783
Princeton Office10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 102STE # 102, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 497-2781
Medical Associates-Primary Care Express3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 322-4229MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saint Luke's Trauma and Critical Care Specialists4320 Wornall Rd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 323-7016
Family Health Group12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 240, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 357-9502
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melman is very professional and Knowledgeable. She has an outstanding bedside manner. As a skilled surgeon she spent time with me at every office visit. I never felt rushed and she explained everything in easy to understand terms. She is tops in her field and I give her my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Lora Melman, MD
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1689792525
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Minimally Invasive Surgery and Bariatrics-Saint Lukes Hospital Of Kansas City, Missouri|Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
- Residency-Surgery-Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri|Washington U/Barnes Hosp
- Saint Louis University School Of Medicine St. Louis, Missouri-Md|Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Melman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.