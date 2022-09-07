See All General Surgeons in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Lora Melman, MD

Minimally Invasive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lora Melman, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Medicine St. Louis, Missouri-Md|Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Melman works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ, Edison, NJ, Marlboro, NJ, Princeton, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Kansas City, MO and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 936-5621
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    East Brunswick Office
    192 Summerhill Rd Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2778
  3. 3
    Edison Office
    2 State Route 27 # 311, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2784
  4. 4
    Marlboro Office
    479 County Road 520 Ste B101 Bldg B, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2783
  5. 5
    Princeton Office
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 102STE # 102, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2781
  6. 6
    Medical Associates-Primary Care Express
    3100 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 28, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-4229
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Saint Luke's Trauma and Critical Care Specialists
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 323-7016
  8. 8
    Family Health Group
    12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 240, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 357-9502

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Artery Stenosis from Compression by Median Arcuate Ligament of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lora Melman, MD

Specialties
  • Minimally Invasive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689792525
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Advanced Minimally Invasive Surgery and Bariatrics-Saint Lukes Hospital Of Kansas City, Missouri|Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
Residency
  • Residency-Surgery-Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri|Washington U/Barnes Hosp
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School Of Medicine St. Louis, Missouri-Md|Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lora Melman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Melman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Melman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Melman works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ in Somerset, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ, Edison, NJ, Marlboro, NJ, Princeton, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Kansas City, MO and Overland Park, KS. View the full addresses on Dr. Melman’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Melman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

