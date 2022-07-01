Dr. Lora Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Liu, MD is a Fertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 481-4998Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine106 Grand Ave Ste 435, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 266-3553Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
This lady saved my life after seeing so many other doctors previously with no result. She took the time to explain everything her research the process and was great even after my surgical procedure. I have never meet a more attentive doctor, she followed up with me every single after my surgery to make sure I was doing good. I’m just happy to be pains free after 10 years of no results with other doctors.
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
