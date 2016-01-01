Dr. Lora Pacaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Pacaldo, MD
Dr. Lora Pacaldo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Pacaldo works at
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacaldo?
About Dr. Lora Pacaldo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1346440369
- Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Pacaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pacaldo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pacaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacaldo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.