Dr. Lora Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Lora Greene, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Consultamts PC9430 Park West Blvd Ste 320, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 769-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to UT and Fort Sanders both with previous pregnancies. I am so glad I ended up here with Dr. Greene for this pregnancy. I am due next week and she has been an angel through this whole process. She has great bedside manner and seems to really care about her patients. She is full of knowledge. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Lora Greene, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
