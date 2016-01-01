Dr. Lora Folz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Folz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lora Folz, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
Dr. Folz works at
Locations
-
1
Advance Midwest Medical1585 N Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 490-8999Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Folz?
About Dr. Lora Folz, MD
- Allergy
- English
- 1609856459
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Childrenâ€™s Mercy Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Folz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.