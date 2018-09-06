Overview

Dr. Lora Denton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Denton works at Memorial Health Physicians Adult Primary Care - Lexington Avenue in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.