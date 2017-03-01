See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Dagi Glass works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Botox® Injection
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Erosion
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Tumor Reconstruction
Facial Fracture
Facial Trauma
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lacrimal Disorders
Lacrimal Gland Tumor
Lacrimal Surgery
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Ocular Hypertension
Oculoplastic Surgery
Oculoplastics
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
Orbit Tumor
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Orbital Fracture
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus
Strabismus Surgery
Tear Duct Surgery
Trichiasis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2017
    This doctor is incredible. She diagnosed and cured an issue that five other doctors missed. Because of her my son still has both eyes. After the surgery, she maintained contact with us and monitored my son's recovery twice a day. When every Dr in the hospital kept trying to send us home she insisted we stay until he was definitely out of the woods. I cannot recommend her more highly
    Luke O'Malley in New York, NY — Mar 01, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD
    About Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083922686
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
