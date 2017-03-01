Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagi Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
This doctor is incredible. She diagnosed and cured an issue that five other doctors missed. Because of her my son still has both eyes. After the surgery, she maintained contact with us and monitored my son's recovery twice a day. When every Dr in the hospital kept trying to send us home she insisted we stay until he was definitely out of the woods. I cannot recommend her more highly
About Dr. Lora Dagi Glass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083922686
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Ophthalmology
