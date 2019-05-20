See All Psychiatrists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Lopa Rana, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lopa Rana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll & Civil Hosp and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Rana works at Beaumont Medical Center in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Behavioral Health
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 240, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Perinatal Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Lopa Rana, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1205996071
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Erie Co Med Ctr-SUNY Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • BJ Med Coll & Civil Hosp
