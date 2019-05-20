Overview

Dr. Lopa Rana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll & Civil Hosp and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Rana works at Beaumont Medical Center in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.