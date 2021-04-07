Dr. Lonny Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lonny Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lonny Green, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons2240 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 288-4084Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and gentle and knowledgeable, I would recommend him.
About Dr. Lonny Green, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962476283
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Program in Urology
- Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Green has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
