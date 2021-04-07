See All Urologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Lonny Green, MD

Urology
4.5 (83)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lonny Green, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons
    2240 John Rolfe Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-4084
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Polyuria
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 83 ratings
Patient Ratings (83)
5 Star
(72)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
Apr 07, 2021
He was very kind and gentle and knowledgeable, I would recommend him.
Apr 07, 2021
Dr. Lonny Green, MD
About Dr. Lonny Green, MD

  • Urology
  • English
  • 1962476283
Education & Certifications

  • Harvard Program in Urology
  • Brigham &amp; Womans Hosp-Harvard U
  • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lonny Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Green works at Virginia Women's Center - Rolfe Commons in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

Dr. Green has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

83 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

