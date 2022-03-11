Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lonnie Bean, MD
Overview
Dr. Lonnie Bean, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
-
1
Lonnie J Bean MD3030 North St Ste 320, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 898-0010
-
2
ALTUS Cancer Center390 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 981-5500
-
3
Jasper Newton County Public Health District205 E Lavielle St, Kirbyville, TX 75956 Directions (409) 423-2217
-
4
Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 617-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Bean was positive. He listens, he treats you according to his plans and testing results.
About Dr. Lonnie Bean, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
