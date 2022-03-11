See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Lonnie Bean, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (18)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lonnie Bean, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Bean works at Lonnie J Bean MD in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Kirbyville, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lonnie J Bean MD
    3030 North St Ste 320, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 898-0010
    ALTUS Cancer Center
    390 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 981-5500
    Jasper Newton County Public Health District
    205 E Lavielle St, Kirbyville, TX 75956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 423-2217
    Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp
    6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 617-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 11, 2022
    My experience with Dr Bean was positive. He listens, he treats you according to his plans and testing results.
    — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Lonnie Bean, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538164876
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

