Dr. Loni Shepherd, MD

Pediatrics
3 (26)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Loni Shepherd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Shepherd works at Shepards Pediatric Care in Lake Jackson, TX.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shepards Pediatric Care
    210 Lake Rd Ste 1000, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 31, 2018
    She has been my sons doctor since birth and has done absolutely wonderful!
    Christina Bergerson in Angleton, TX — Dec 31, 2018
    About Dr. Loni Shepherd, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073704268
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shepherd works at Shepards Pediatric Care in Lake Jackson, TX.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

