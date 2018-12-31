Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loni Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loni Shepherd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Locations
Shepards Pediatric Care210 Lake Rd Ste 1000, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-3949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my sons doctor since birth and has done absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Loni Shepherd, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073704268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
