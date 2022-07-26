Dr. Quan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long Quan, MD
Overview
Dr. Long Quan, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University Medical Center..
Locations
Carolina Dermatology Grp.1706 Saint Julian Pl, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 771-7506
Executor Diagnostics1929 Mountain Laurel Ct, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 407-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience from the receptionist & then the assistant who put me at ease preparing for the doctor to perform the Mohs surgery. Dr Quan was very professional & also entertaining. Before I knew it I was on my way out to the pleasant receptionist.
About Dr. Long Quan, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194784058
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr
- Emory Univ Med Sch
- Duke University Medical Center.
- Indian University, Bloomington, Indiana
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.