Overview

Dr. Long Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wautoma, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.



Dr. Nguyen works at ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma in Wautoma, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

