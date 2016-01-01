See All Family Doctors in Wautoma, WI
Overview

Dr. Long Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wautoma, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.

Dr. Nguyen works at ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma in Wautoma, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma
    N2934 Highway 22, Wautoma, WI 54982 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4758
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Long Nguyen, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English, Vietnamese
  • Male
Education & Certifications

  • Inspira Health Network
Medical Education
  • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca

