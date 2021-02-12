Dr. Long Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Long Nguyen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Physicians, LLC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 450, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 227-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialist1670 McKendree Church Rd Ste 800, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (470) 210-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen is an outstanding GI doctor. He combines skill and knowledge with compassion and caring. He takes the extra time to answer any questions and wants to be sure to take in to account your entire health history. Truly the best in the area.
About Dr. Long Nguyen, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1740480565
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.