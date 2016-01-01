Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Long Nguyen, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HUE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Alfred S. Goodman DDS Msd Inc5959 West Loop S Ste 610, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 222-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Long Nguyen, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1336228873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HUE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
