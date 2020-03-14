Dr. Long Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long Hoang, MD
Overview
Dr. Long Hoang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
-
1
Hoang Medical Associates P.A.12438 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 897-8861
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
Dr hoang has been our family physician for several years. He always takes time to listen and explain his diagnoses. He has been a great doctor for each of us through the years.
About Dr. Long Hoang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649247842
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
Dr. Hoang speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.